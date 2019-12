Photo : YONHAP News

The "Boycott Japan" movement in South Korea appears to be continuing in the tourism sector amid a dispute between the two neighbors over trade and historical issues.According to the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday, 205-thousand South Koreans visited Japan in November, a whopping 65-point-one percent contraction from the same month last year.The number of South Korean travelers began to shrink from July after Japan tightened export restrictions on key high-tech materials to South Korea.The on-year contraction rate widened from seven-point-six percent in July, 48 percent in August, 58-point-one percent in September to 65-point-five percent in October.The November figure slightly slowed from the previous month, but marks the third-largest on-year fall since a record 66-point-four percent drop following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in early 2011.