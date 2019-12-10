S. Korea, China to Hold Bilateral Summit Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The top leaders of South Korea and China will hold a bilateral summit ahead of a forthcoming trilateral summit with Japan early next week in China.The South Korean presidential office said on Thursday that President Moon Jae-in will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday en route to Chengdu, where he will attend the eighth South Korea-China-Japan summit the next day.Deputy presidential spokesperson Han Jung-woo said in a media briefing that Moon plans to exchange in-depth opinions with Xi on measures to deepen their countries’ relations as well as on various Korean Peninsula issues.It will be their first summit in six months following one arranged during the G20 Summit in Osaka in June.It is expected that a focus of the Moon-Xi summit will be on how to facilitate nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea.The top office said Moon will also sit down with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Chengdu later in the day to discuss bilateral cooperation.The top office said such meetings will strengthen strategic communication between top leaders from the two countries and solidify strategic partnerships.