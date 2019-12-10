Gov't Data Shows Foreign Residents in S. Korea Number 1.32 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the overall number of foreigners residing in South Korea has continued to grow but the number of those employed slipped from a year ago.According to Statistics Korea data released Thursday, some one-point-32 million foreigners age 15 or older were estimated to be living in South Korea as of May. That’s up about 22-thousand from the same period last year.The number of foreign residents over the age of 15 has risen continuously since 2012 when related statistics first began to be compiled.That year, 964-thousand foreigners were tallied and just two years later that number reached one million and has continued to grow since.While the overall number of foreign residents grew, the agency found that the number of foreigners in South Korea with jobs slipped 21-thousand to stand at 863-thousand as of May. The employment rate of foreigners also fell two-point-seven percentage points to 65-point-three percent.The head of the agency’s Employment Statistics Division, Chung Dong-wook, said the number of employed foreigners dropped following a rise in foreign students and a decline in the number of temporary foreign workers who hold H-2 work visas.