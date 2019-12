Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has ranked tenth out of 189 countries in terms of gender equality in a survey conducted by the United Nations Development Program(UNDP).The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Wednesday that South Korea scored point-058 in the UNDP's latest Gender Inequality Index(GII), coming in tenth place, just like last year.The index measures health, women's rights and labor participation of women. A reading closer to zero reflects less gender inequality.South Korea's ranking was the highest in Asia, followed by Singapore which ranked eleventh, Japan which came in 23rd and China which placed 39th.Switzerland topped the overall index with a point-037 GII rating, followed by Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.