China Urges Self-Control amid Rising Tensions on Korean Peninsula

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui says tensions are mounting on the Korean Peninsula and urged related countries to "keep themselves in check."Luo made the remark during a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.He said Beijing will aim to boost communication on issues of mutual concern, including peninsular affairs, during a South Korea-China-Japan summit that will open in Chengdu, China next Tuesday.Luo said Korean Peninsula issues present both opportunities and challenges, stressing the need for related countries to control themselves, face each other and seek ways to address their concerns through dialogue and negotiations.To that end, Luo said China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed peninsular issues over the phone with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. Luo added that he will meet with a U.S. official later in the day and exchange views on peninsula-related matters.Luo’s comments come as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to visit Beijing for two days from Thursday.