Nat'l Fine Dust Information Center Opens Thurs.

A state-run center that will comprehensively analyze data on fine dust pollution and its causes launched operations on Thursday.The National Fine Dust Information Center opened its doors in the city of Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province.The center was established in line with revisions made this March to a special law outlining measures to combat particulate matter.The center’s key duties include determining the causes of fine dust, analyzing the impact of policies as well as gathering and studing data on emissions.Currently, efforts are under way to recruit a center chief and environmental experts as well as to bring in high-performance computers and computing devices that can swiftly analyze emission levels and provide air quality forecasts.Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae ordered the center to promptly conclude its recruitment and equipment installation. As the first order of business, the minister instructed the center to analyze the impact of a seasonal management system for fine dust launched this month and in place through March.