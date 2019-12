Photo : YONHAP News

Repair and replacement work on seven out of 13 Boeing planes with structural cracks operated by South Korean commercial carriers has been completed, with work on the remaining six still in progress.The Transport Ministry said on Thursday that 13 out of 150 Boeing 737 NG planes flown by South Korea's flagship and low-cost carriers were found to have the cracks during a recent checkup.Three of the six aircraft that still need to have repairs completed are operated by Korean Air, while two are operated by Jeju Air and one by Eastar Jet.The ministry said Boeing is investigating the cause of the cracks and is expected to put forth measures to prevent them by next spring.In early October, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered aircraft operators to conduct checks on all 737 NGs after Boeing discovered cracks on an aircraft undergoing modifications in China.