Envoy: S. Korea Won't Cover Expenses for US Troops Outside Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief envoy to its ongoing negotiations to renew a defense cost-sharing deal with the United States said he made clear that Seoul will not cover expenses for stationing American troops outside the Korean Peninsula.At a press briefing on Thursday after the allies concluded their latest round of talks a day earlier, Jeong Eun-bo said Seoul maintains its position that its share for the upkeep cost of U.S. Forces Korea should be within the framework of the 28-year-old Special Measures Agreement(SMA).While the SMA covers costs for Korean employees of U.S. Forces Korea, military construction and logistical support, Washington is reportedly pushing to add new categories related to the allies' combined military exercises and support for U.S. troops' families.In previous rounds, Washington has reportedly demanded a fivefold increase in Seoul's contribution from this year's 870 million dollars to around five billion dollars.On Wednesday, U.S. envoy James DeHart said it would be reasonable for Seoul to cover the new expenses since they all contribute towards defending the peninsula.Jeong added Seoul is highlighting its contribution to strengthening the alliance, an apparent reference to South Korean purchases of U.S. weapons.Amid their differences, Seoul and Washington are likely to continue negotiations after the current deal expires at the end of this month.