Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korea-developed artificial intelligence(AI) evened its duel with leading Go master Lee Se-dol by winning the second match of the best-of-the three series.During the match held in southern Seoul on Thursday, Lee admitted defeat against NHN Entertainment's AI-powered Go program Handol following his 122nd move.Lee won the first round on Wednesday. The final showdown will be held on Saturday in Lee's hometown of Shinan, South Jeolla Province.Lee has been a professional Go player since the age of 12, racking up dozens of victories in South Korea and abroad.He is the only human to score a win against Google's AI Go player AlphaGo, having done so in a high profile five-game match in 2016.Lee announced his retirement from competitive Go last month.