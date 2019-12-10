'59% of Public Pick Fine Dust Pollution as Top Environment News of 2019'

Photo : KBS

A survey shows that South Korean people consider fine dust air pollution as the most important environmental news of this year.The Citizens Institute for Environmental Studies conducted a phone survey on over one thousand adults nationwide last weekend and found that 59 percent chose the fine dust-triggered pollution and the ozone issue as the most important news regarding the environment in 2019.Other news items cited by the respondents include the government policy restricting use of single-use cups and plastic bags and the domestic effects of Japan's radiation pollution.The institute pointed out that the fine dust concern topped the list for the third straight year and urged the government, industries and civic society to focus efforts on resolving the issue.Among international environmental news, those surveyed regarded the plastic waste issue threatening the marine ecosystem as most important followed by radiation concerns related to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.