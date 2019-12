Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Japan will hold talks on boosting bilateral tourism and exchanges.Seoul's Tourism Ministry said the 34th meeting of the Korea-Japan tourism promotion council will be held with its Japanese counterpart on Thursday and Friday in Seoul.The council launched in 1986 has been meeting annually for the past 34 years regardless of the state of bilateral relations.Some 120 government and tourism and aviation industry officials from both sides will take part in the meeting in Seoul.The governments will share policy information while industry representatives will present market conditions and trends.