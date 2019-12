Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat discussed visa waivers with Saudi Arabia's economy minister during a meeting between the two sides.The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri in Riyadh a day earlier.Kang and her counterpart agreed there's a need to consider visa waivers to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and decided to resume talks on a visa waiver deal for holders of diplomatic and official passports.Talks on the issue have been in deadlock since Seoul proposed the idea in 2011.Kang also requested Riyadh to address Korean businesses' complaints regarding double taxation and tax returns, to which the Saudi side pledged efforts to resolve such issues.