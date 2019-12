Photo : KBS

Another U.S. surveillance aircraft was spotted flying near the Korean Peninsula on Thursday after the latest incident six days ago.According to the aviation tracking website Aircraft Spots, an American EP-3E plane was detected flying 25-thousand feet above the Korean Peninsula.The EP-3E is a U.S. Navy intelligence aircraft that gathers information on electronic signals.The one spotted on Thursday appears to have monitored moves from North Korea including any additional military activity.On December 13th, the U.S. air force's RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft departed from Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa and flew northwards toward the East Sea.