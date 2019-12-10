S. Korea, China Hold Fisheries Cooperation Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministries and related agencies of South Korea and China held their 13th cooperation meeting on fisheries issues on Thursday in the South Korean city of Yeosu.The two sides assessed that fishing conditions have improved this year in the West Sea and other waters and they discussed ways to clamp down on illegal operations by Chinese fishing boats.South Korea pointed out that despite an overall improvement, Chinese vessels continue to trespass into Korean waters near the Northern Limit Line border.It also urged Chinese authorities to step up their efforts, noting the squid population is nearly depleted in North Korean waters in the East Sea due to Chinese fishing.Both sides also agreed to stronger cooperation in maritime rescue and evacuation, protection of fish resources and preservation of the marine environment.The next meeting will be held in China in the first half of next year.