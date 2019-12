Photo : YONHAP News

BTS have retained their position as the world’s most beloved K-pop singers for the fourth consecutive year.KBS World Radio on Thursday announced the result of its annual K-pop fan survey reflecting the views of thousands of its listeners from around the world.The seven-member boy band has topped the list since the international KBS channel first conducted the poll in 2016. This year, 35-point-four percent of respondents picked them over other K-pop singers.BTS claimed two other titles in the poll, including the dance number of the year and the song of the year, both with “Boy With Luv.”Seven-thousand-855 listeners to the 11 language services that make up KBS World Radio took part in the survey between November 20 and December 4.