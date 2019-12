Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho and actor Song Kang-ho have received orders of merit from the South Korean government following the worldwide success of their latest movie collaboration 'Parasite'.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Thursday that it awarded the silver crown order of Cultural Merits to Bong and the jade crown order of Cultural Merits to Song.Congratulating the duo, Culture Minister Park Yang-woo asked them to continue to excel on the global stage.The black comedy won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year and continues to rake in accolades and nominations worldwide, including nominations for three Golden Globe Awards -- Best Director, Best Script and Best Foreign Film.'Parasite' was also shortlisted for best international feature film at next year's Academy Awards.