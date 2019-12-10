LKP Discloses Criteria for Top Recruiter for General Elections

Photo : KBS

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says reform-minded and mildly conservative figures will be strongly considered as its top recruiter for next year's general elections.Representative Cho Kyoung-tae, the head of the conservative party’s committee set up to recommend the head of the LKP nomination committee, revealed on Thursday the main criteria his committee will look into when choosing the top nominator.He said they will prioritize those who can represent the party’s self-reform efforts, appeal to a wide spectrum of the conservative bloc and ignore influences by various factions and political interests.The committee said around 300 people have been recommended as head recruiter through its website this month, adding it will begin shortlisting candidates from Monday. The party aims to launch its recommendation committee on around January 10th.