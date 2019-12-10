Biegun Meets Chinese Vice Foreign Minister to Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Thursday met with a senior Chinese official in Beijing to discuss Korean Peninsula issues.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and the U.S. special envoy met in the Chinese capital on Thursday.The statement, which was posted on the ministry's website, said that China hopes the United States and North Korea will resume dialogue, build mutual trust and work to resolve disagreements as soon as possible amid renewed tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.The Chinese Foreign Ministry added that Luo and Biegun exchanged opinions on achieving denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula based on the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action. The two sides reportedly agreed to continue communication on the matter.The U.S. State Department said earlier that Biegun will meet with Chinese officials to discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea.