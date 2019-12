Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November.According to data by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the producer price index for all commodities came to 103-point-46 in the month, down one tenth of a percent from a year earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, marked the fifth consecutive month of on-year decline.The index also marked a point-one percent drop from a month earlier, posting an on-month drop for the second straight month.The price index for agricultural products, including forestry and fishery products, rose one percent from a year earlier, while the index for DRAM prices plunged 49-point-five percent on-year in the month.