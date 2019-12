Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit China on Monday for a three-day trip.Abe will reportedly hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday in Beijing before a trilateral summit with Li and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu the next day.Abe will also hold separate talks with Moon on Tuesday, which would be the first in about 15 months after September last year.Japan's Kyodo News said that during the summit with Moon, Abe will likely discuss Japan's export restrictions against South Korea and the issue of wartime forced labor reparations.The Japanese prime minister will return home after further talks with the Chinese premier on Wednesday.