Finance Minister Assesses 2020 Economic Goals 'Attainable'

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that it is possible to achieve the government's economic goals for next year.The remarks came the same day that the government set its growth outlook for the coming year at two-point-four percent, vowing to encourage investment of up to 100 trillion won from both the public and private sectors.The government announced 60 trillion won worth investment plans by public organizations and also plans to encourage businesses to invest up to 40 trillion won.Appearing on a KBS program, Hong assessed these goals as attainable.Dismissing market concerns about the 100 trillion won investment plan, Hong said the government has already produced a funding plan for the public sector investment.He added that private projects worth half of the 40 trillion won investment are already underway.Minister Hong said that the job market is showing an improvement in general, vowing to make extra efforts to ensure employment among people in their 40s will improve.