Prosecutors Search for Evidence of Election Meddling

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday raided the Finance Ministry as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged election-meddling by the presidential office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to the ministry and the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) to secure documents and hard drives related to the government's feasibility reviews of tax-funded project plans.Prosecutors are in the process of confirming whether the presidential office aided current Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho to help him win last year's city election by providing his camp with state files to help Song draw up his campaign pledges.Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon had pledged to build a public hospital focused on industrial accidents in the southeastern city, but the plan did not pass the government's feasibility test weeks before the mayoral election.Song reportedly predicted his rival's plan would be unsuccessful several months before the feasibility test results were disclosed.The agency also suspects that a police investigation into corruption allegations surrounding former Ulsan Mayor Kim's aides ahead of last year's elections may have been influenced by the top office.After the police probe, Kim lost reelection to Song, who is a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.