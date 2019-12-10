S. Korea-Japan Summit to be Held Next Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next Tuesday in Chengdu, China.The summit will be held on the sidelines of a three-way summit between South Korea, Japan and China.Deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong told reporters on Friday that the upcoming South Korea-Japan summit is the first in 15 months, adding the meeting is regarded to be significant given the recent strains in Seoul-Tokyo ties.Moon and Abe last held a summit in September of last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.Kim expressed hope that the summit will provide an opportunity for Seoul and Tokyo to maintain momentum for dialogue and improve bilateral ties.At the summit, Moon and Abe are likely to touch on Japan’s export curbs on South Korea and Seoul’s move to conditionally suspend the termination of a military intel-sharing deal with Japan.A senior official at the top office expressed hope that Moon and Abe will make headway in the Seoul-Tokyo trade row when they sit down for talks, adding that when leaders meet, progress is almost always made.