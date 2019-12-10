'4+1' Consultative Body Close to Deal on Prosecutorial Reform Bills

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's ruling and minor opposition parties are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on contentious fast-tracked prosecutorial reform bills.The parties within the so-called "four-plus-one" framework -- the ruling Democratic Party, three minor opposition parties and a splinter group -- have nearly finalized the bill that sets up an agency to probe corruption by high-level government officials.The parties agreed not to establish a committee to review the agency's decisions on indictment, while easing eligibility rules for the agency's prosecutors and investigators.The agency will be tasked with investigating corruption allegations surrounding the president, lawmakers, the Supreme Court chief, the Constitutional Court chief, the prime minister, judges, prosecutors and other high-level officials.The "four-plus-one" group also narrowed differences regarding the adjustment of investigative powers between the prosecution and police, adding crimes related to industrial technology, intellectual property, disasters and terrorism as available subjects to the prosecution's probe.While allowing the prosecution to keep its right to request an arrest warrant, the parties agreed on establishing a committee to review the prosecution's decisions.