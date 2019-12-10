Panel Formed to Assess S. Korea's Labor Convention Ratification Efforts

Photo : KBS News

An expert panel has been formed to assess efforts made by South Korea in ratifying four key conventions under the International Labor Organization(ILO) as agreed in its free trade deal with the European Union(EU).The Labor Ministry said on Friday the three-member panel, consisting of an expert from South Korea, another from the EU and the panel chair from a third country, will begin its review on December 30.The panel is expected to adopt an assessment report within 90 days of its formation, after which a joint committee between South Korea and the EU will check up on the implementation of the panel's recommendations.There are concerns that South Korea's international reputation may be tarnished if the panel concludes Seoul's failure to ratify the conventions is in violation of the South Korea-EU free trade agreement.The four ILO conventions, which South Korea has yet to ratify despite joining the UN body in 1991, concern the strengthening of basic labor rights such as guaranteeing individual rights to organize a group for self-representation.The EU, which has been increasing pressure on Seoul to ratify the conventions, has called the latest panel review after the two sides failed to make progress in their negotiations earlier this year.