Pres. Moon Makes Donation to Community Chest of Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has made a donation to a local charity during its annual year-end donation campaign.Moon presented the donation to Community Chest of Korea Chair Ye Jong-suk at the presidential office on Friday, asking that his donation go to the underprivileged.Moon said the government has been pursuing various policies to help those in need, including the disabled, the elderly and children, in a bid to make South Korea an “inclusive welfare” nation.He said that in order to establish a more complete social safety net, however, public donations and sharing are crucial.Moon expressed hope that the public will actively take part in the Community Chest of Korea’s donation drive so that every person can spend the end of the year with warm hearts.The Community Chest of Korea launched its year-end donation campaign on November 20. It aims to collect 425-point-seven billion won by January 31.