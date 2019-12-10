Ex-Mayor Accuses Top Office of Sinking His Campaign Pledge

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Ulsan City Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon on Friday accused the presidential office and the government of intentionally causing his plan for a new hospital specializing in industrial accidents to fall through as part of an election-meddling attempt.Kim made the accusation at a press conference, soon after the state prosecution began raiding the Finance Ministry and the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) to seize documents and hard drives related to the government's feasibility reviews of tax-funded project plans.The former conservative mayor said the raid suggests circumstances under which the ministry and KDI intervened in the feasibility test, claiming his hospital plan's failure just before the election was deliberate.Referring to the 2017 work memo of current Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho's confidant and the city's deputy mayor Song Byeong-gi, in which he mentioned forcing Kim's hospital plan to fall through, Kim claimed the top office and the government acted according to a wicked internal scheme.The incumbent mayor, who allegedly predicted his rival's plan would fall through several months before the feasibility test results were disclosed, instead pledged to build a general public hospital during his campaign.Song's envisioned hospital later was named a public hospital specializing in industrial accidents and the plan was exempted from a feasibility test earlier this year.