Finance Ministry Raided over Election-Meddling Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean state prosecutors investigating alleged election-meddling by the presidential office raided the Finance Ministry on Friday. Investigators searched for possible evidence that the top office illegally helped the campaign of the current Ulsan mayor, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday sent investigators to the Finance Ministry and the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) to secure documents and hard drives related to the government's feasibility reviews of tax-funded project plans.Prosecutors are in the process of confirming whether the presidential office aided current Ulsan City Mayor Song Cheol-ho in winning last year's city election by providing his camp with state files to help Song draw up his campaign pledges.Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon had pledged to build a public hospital focused on industrial accidents in the southeastern city, but the plan did not pass the government's feasibility test weeks before the mayoral election.Song, who allegedly predicted his rival's plan would fall through several months before the feasibility test results were disclosed, pledged instead to build a general public hospital during his campaign.Song's envisioned hospital later was named a public hospital specializing in industrial accidents and the plan was exempted from a feasibility test earlier this year.Prosecutors have reportedly obtained evidence from the work notebook kept by Song's confidant and current Ulsan Deputy Mayor Song Byeong-gi.In memos recorded before the election in October 2017, the deputy mayor, after meeting with presidential officials, wrote it would be necessary to defer a plan on the industrial injury hospital, while looking into a new public hospital.Soon after prosecutors began their raid, former Ulsan City Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon held a press conference, accusing the top office and the government of deliberately causing his hospital plan to fall through as part of an election-meddling attempt.Prosecutors, who summoned the Ulsan deputy mayor for the fourth time on Friday, are also expeced to call in presidential and finance ministry officials who had been in contact with the city leader.The prosecution also suspects that a police investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the former Ulsan mayor head of last year's elections may have been influenced by the top office.After the police probe, Kim lost reelection to Song, who is a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.