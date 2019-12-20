Top Office Suspected of Campaign Tip-off

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean state prosecutors investigating alleged election-meddling by the presidential office raided the Finance Ministry on Friday. Investigators searched for possible evidence that the top office illegally helped the campaign of the current Ulsan mayor, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday sent investigators to the Finance Ministry and the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) to secure documents and hard drives related to the government's feasibility reviews of tax-funded project plans.Prosecutors are trying to confirm whether the presidential office illegally helped current Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho win last year’s city election by helping him draw up his campaign pledges using illicitly provided state files.In particular, the government is alleged to have tipped off ruling party candidate Song that a key campaign promise of electoral rival and then-Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon would fail a government feasibility test.The opposition party candidate had pledged to build a hospital specializing in industrial accidents. Allegedly aware that this would fail, Song, a close political ally of President Moon Jae-in, pledged to build a general hospital instead.Prosecutors have reportedly obtained evidence of election meddling from a notebook kept by Song's confidant and current Ulsan Deputy Mayor Song Byeong-gi.In memos recorded before the election in October 2017, the deputy mayor, after meeting with presidential officials, reportedly wrote it would be necessary to defer a plan on the industrial injury hospital.Soon after prosecutors began their raid on Friday, former Ulsan Mayor Kim held a press conference, accusing the top office and the government of deliberately causing his hospital plan to fall through as part of an election-meddling attempt.Prosecutors, who summoned the Ulsan deputy mayor for the fourth time on Friday, are also expected to call in presidential and finance ministry officials who had been in contact with the city leader.The prosecution also suspects that a police investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the former Ulsan mayor ahead of last year's elections may have been influenced by the top office.After the police probe, Kim lost reelection to Song.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.