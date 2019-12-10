S. Korea Builds Vocational Training Center in Cameroon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state-run agency in charge of grant aid programs has established a vocational training center in the west central African nation of Cameroon.Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and some 200 others attended the opening ceremony for the new center Thursday in the country's capital Yaounde built by the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA).Ngute thanked South Korea for its contributions to Cameroon's development, expressing hopes for the two sides to continue working together for the success of his country's long-term roadmap "Vision 2035" to become an emerging economy by 2035.After recognizing the need to foster specialized vocational instructors for bolstering job-seeking capabilities of Cameroon's young people, KOICA started injecting six-point-eight million dollars into the project in 2013.The agency sent vocational training experts to Cameroon and offered training for center representatives in South Korea.The four-story building, equipped with classrooms, an auditorium and administrative offices, will officially start fostering some 200 instructors annually from the new year.