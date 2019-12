Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean food manufacturer will export the Korean dish "samgyetang," or ginseng chicken soup, to Canada, becoming the first Korean firm to do so.Maniker F&G said it has obtained approval from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to ship their products to Canada.The company also mentioned efforts made by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korean embassy in Canada in realizing the latest export deal.Considering the time needed for cooking and packaging, it will take about two months for the chicken soup product to be ready for shipment.The firm's CEO Yoon Doo-hyun expressed plans to expand the export market of samgyetang to regions such as Vietnam and the European Union.