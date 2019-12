Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s defense chief has met with visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and exchanged opinions on their countries’ 60-year diplomatic ties.During the meeting held in Seoul on Friday, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo thanked Sweden’s longstanding contribution to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, including the hosting of U.S.- North Korea nuclear talks in recent months.Lofven noted the active exchanges between Seoul and Stockholm in various areas based on their friendly relations dating back to the Korean War and promised his country's continuous support for a peaceful solution to Korean Peninsula-related issues.The two also assessed enhanced bilateral cooperation in the areas of national security and the defense industry.