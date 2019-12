Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has sent a request to the parliament to consent to the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun.The presidential office said the submission was made on Friday afternoon.Under the parliamentary act, the National Assembly is required to complete a confirmation hearing process within 20 days after the presidential request is made.Chung, a former Assembly speaker and six-term lawmaker, was tapped for the post on Tuesday.