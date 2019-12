Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media is promoting what they call the strengthening of the country’s national defense in an apparent bid to encourage national unity amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.The Minju Choson, the newspaper of the North Korean Cabinet, said on Friday that the country remains assured under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un, arguing that hostile forces cannot harm it.Pointing to Kim’s speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly in April calling for a strong self-defense capability, the newspaper touted the advancement of North Korean military forces this year, including the development of a host of new weapons.