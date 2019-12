Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says it will continue downsizing next year as part of its self-reform measures.The Defense Ministry on Friday held a meeting of general-rank officers to check progress in implementing the ministry’s reform initiative.The ministry said it reduced standing forces by 20,000 personnel this year as planned through administrative streamlining, and added that it would cut another 24,000 personnel next year.Officers and civilian employees will be increased, however, to help maintain military readiness.