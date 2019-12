Photo : KBS News

Nearly nine out of ten Japanese people believe relations with South Korea are not good at present.This is according to a survey by Japan's Cabinet Office conducted on three thousand adults nationwide in October.Just over seven percent of respondents said diplomatic relations with South Korea were favorable.The negative response of nearly 88 percent is up by more than 22 percentage points from one year ago.Japan's Kyodo News said it's the highest figure since 1986 when similar polls began to be conducted.