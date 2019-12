Photo : KBS News

Following Japan's partial lifting of export restrictions against South Korea, the presidential office in Seoul said there is progress but not sufficient to resolve the trade issue triggered by Tokyo's export curbs.In a message sent to reporters, a senior presidential official said the voluntary measure by Japan represents progress but falls short of being a fundamental solution.The remark is seen as urging Tokyo to take more aggressive measures.On Friday, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on its website that it had slightly eased restrictions on shipments of photoresist to South Korea.The chip material is one of three key chemical products that have been subject to Japan's export curbs since July.The announcement came a few days ahead of a South Korea-Japan summit meeting scheduled in China on Christmas Eve.