Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2020 that contains provisions to maintain the current U.S. troop level in South Korea.The NDAA which authorizes funding for the Department of Defense also calls for strengthening sanctions on North Korea.The bill passed the Senate Tuesday and Trump signed the bill on Friday.The new legislation prohibits the use of funds to reduce the number of American troops stationed in South Korea below the current level of 28-thousand-500 unless the defense secretary certifies that it serves national security interest.It also limits the Trump administration's ability to use a troop drawdown as a bargaining chip in defense cost negotiations with its allies.The new NDAA also imposes sanctions on individuals and financial entities that carry out transactions with North Korea.