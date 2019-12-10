US Redesignates N. Korea on Religious Freedom List

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The U.S. State Department has redesignated nine countries including North Korea, China and Iran as countries of particular concern regarding religious freedom.North Korea has been on this list every year since 2001.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the designations underscore U.S. commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief.He said the U.S. will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.Other countries on the list of nine include Burma, Eritrea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.All nine were designated last year as well while Sudan was dropped from the list this year.The State Department evaluates religious freedom in world countries each year in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act enacted by the U.S. Congress in 1998.