Write: 2019-12-21 13:49:53Update: 2019-12-21 14:23:29

US JCS Chief Says 'Prepared for Whatever' from N. Korea

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley says the U.S. is "prepared for whatever" concerning North Korea.

According to Reuters, the general made the comment during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Friday when asked about North Korea's strong rhetoric in recent days.

He said that in the public sphere, North Korea has indicated a variety of things but he refused to discuss intelligence related to indications of a missile launch, adding that the U.S. is "prepared for whatever."

Speaking alongside Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed hope for talks, saying the political solution is the best way forward to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and address North Korea's programs.

Esper also added by saying that along with supporting diplomats, he must ensure “we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win, tonight if need be.”

He said he remains hopeful the process can start again and the U.S. remain on the diplomatic path.
