Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have demanded a four-year prison term for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kim Sung-tae on charges of receiving bribes from telecom operator KT Corporation in the form of illegal employment of his daughter.In a final hearing on Kim's bribery case held at Seoul Southern District Court on Friday, the prosecution also requested a two-year sentence for former KT chairman Lee Suk-chae for extending the employment favor to the lawmaker.Prosecutors said the crime is heavy as landing a job is an earnest desire of Korean youths and can be a life determining opportunity.They argued that the price of illegal hiring cannot be measured in monetary terms.