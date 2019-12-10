Son Heung-min Ranks 19th Best Footballer in 2019

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Son Heung-min is among the 100 best male footballers in the world in 2019 chosen by British Guardian newspaper.The 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward has ranked 19th on the list.The Guardian said Son has been spectacularly consistent in recent years, scoring either 15 or 16 goals across the league and European competitions, but still seems to be improving.It said that despite his club’s poor start to the 2019-20 season, his scoring rate has increased.The Guardian said Son was the only Asian nominee for this year’s Ballon d’Or, eventually coming 22nd, and was named the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian international player of the year for the third time.Among Tottenham colleagues, Harry Kane was the only other player who ranked above Son at 15th.Topping the 100 list is Lionel Messi who is trailed by Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.