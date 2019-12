Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea placed 29th among 56 countries around the world in annual home price growth rankings.According to a recent report by the London-based real estate agency and property consultancy Knight Frank, home prices of the 56 countries rose at an annual rate of three-point-seven percent on average in the third quarter from a year earlier.The agency said that the growth marks the lowest gain in six years.Hungary's home prices rose 15-point-four percent during the cited period, placing it at the top of the rankings, followed by Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovakia and Latvia.South Korea's home prices rose three-point-two percent in the third quarter on-year, ranking 29th.