Photo : YONHAP News

Two persons were killed and over 30 injured in what appears to be arson at a motel in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province on Sunday.Local fire authorities said that the fire started at a five-story motel in the southwestern city at 5:45 a.m. The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.Two persons died and 31 others were injured and sent to nearby hospitals, with some of them in critical condition.Local police detained an arson suspect, who was reportedly staying on the third floor of the motel when the fire broke out. The suspect is said to have told police that he started the fire.