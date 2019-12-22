N. Korean Leader Holds Military Meeting Ahead of Year-end Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly held a meeting of top military officials to discuss ways to bolster the country's military capability.The North’s state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party.The KCNA said that the meeting discussed "important issues for decisive improvement of the overall national defense and core matters for the sustained and accelerated development of military capability for self-defense."The report said that Kim gave analysis and a briefing on the complicated internal and external situation and said that the meeting would decide on important organizational and political measures and military steps to bolster up the overall armed forces of the country.The report, however, did not give details of the military capability for self-defense. It also did not mention when the meeting was held.The report came amid heightened tensions ahead of the year-end deadline set by the North for the United States to drop its hostile policy and show flexibility in denuclearization talks.