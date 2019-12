Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Go master Lee Se-dol has retired from professional competition after losing to home-developed artificial intelligence program HanDol on Saturday.During the match held in Lee's hometown of Shinan, South Jeolla Province, Lee admitted defeat against NHN Entertainment's AI-powered Go program Handol following his 181st move.In the best-of-the three series, Lee lost two straight games after winning the first round on Wednesday. He started that match with a two-stone advantage. In second match on Thursday, HanDol won without the allocation of any handicaps.Lee, who turned pro in 1995, announced his retirement from Go, or baduk in Korean, last month, saying he felt he could no longer beat AI programs.He is the only human to score a win against Google's AI Go player AlphaGo, having done so in a high profile five-game match in 2016.