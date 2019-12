Photo : YONHAP News

United States Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was officially sworn in as deputy secretary of state on Saturday.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Saturday the promotion for Biegun as the number two at the State Department, making Biegun the person that would most likely take over leadership of the department in an acting capacity should Pompeo decide to step down.Pompeo tweeted that Biegun is exactly what the United States needs to maintain its momentum executing a foreign policy that advances America's interests and ensures its security.Beigun is expected to keep his role as chief negotiator for the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.