Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products fell for the 13th straight month in November.According to tentative data by the Ministry of Science and ICT on Sunday, the country's ICT exports totaled 14-point-31 billion dollars last month, slipping 21-point-eight percent from a year ago.South Korea's ICT exports have been on the decline since November last year.Chip exports plunged 30-point-seven percent last month on-year, while the outbound shipments of displays fell 25 percent.By region, exports to China shrank 21 percent, with those to the United States contracting 22-point-five percent and the European Union decreasing 16-point-eight percent.The country's ICT imports declined by six-point-nine percent last month on-year to nine-point-09 billion dollars.