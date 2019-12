Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday to coordinate on issues regarding North Korea.The White House said that Trump and Abe discussed diverse issues, including developments related to North Korea, Iran and trade.It added that the two leaders agreed to continue their close communication and coordination, particularly in light of "recent threatening statements" issued by North Korea.It is rare for the Trump administration to describe North Korean statements as "threatening."Trump held a telephone conversation the previous day with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the two countries' trade deal and North Korea.