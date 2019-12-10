Assembly Speaker to Hold Meeting with Floor Leaders of Major Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the minor opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Bareunmirae Party on Monday.The four sides will discuss the passage of bills related to next year's budget and people's livelihoods.The DP plans to hold a plenary parliamentary session on Monday to pass those bills, which failed to pass on December tenth when the Assembly managed to pass next year's budget amid fierce partisan strife.However, the LKP insists that the speaker and the ruling party should apologize first for what they describe as railroading the budget bill.As the LKP has yet to withdraw the use of a filibuster on the bills, the ruling party needs to reach an agreement with the LKP to pass the bills even if a plenary session is held.The LKP also plans to resume a rally in front of the National Assembly to protest against the fast-tracked bills on electoral and criminal justice reform.